Illumina's New Connected Multiomics Platform Set to Boost Its Stock

Illumina, Inc. ILMN recently announced the release of Illumina Connected Multiomics, a cloud-based research software platform to analyze and visualize multiomic and multimodal biological data at scale. Connected Multiomics was officially launched last month following a year of valuable input from 40 early access users, with oncology researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School using the technology to reveal new insights on melanoma through analysis of proteomic data.

According to a key Illumina representative, the latest development exemplifies how the company is transforming the user experience across its software portfolio.

Here’s How the News May Shape ILMN Stock Performance

Following the announcement on Jan.6, ILMN shares jumped 4.1% to close the session at $147.11. The company is building the most comprehensive multiomic solutions in the industry, anchored on its sequencing platforms for competitive quality and scale. For research and pharma innovators, these solutions are intended to advance precision health discovery, accelerating breakthroughs in biology and drug development. Accordingly, we expect the news to positively influence ILMN stock.

Illumina presently has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.6% favorably compares to the industry’s -16.4% yield. It delivered an earnings beat of 6.7% on average in the trailing four quarters.

More on ILMN’s New Software

Connected Multiomics can aggregate thousands of multiomic samples from Illumina and third-party assays in a single analysis. It provides reproducible results and interactive multiomic visualizations in one integrated, cloud-based analysis environment using industry-standard statistical methods and integrated DRAGEN secondary analysis. Furthermore, AI-enabled variant interpretation, using PrimateAI and PromoterAI, removes background mutations and points to the most biologically meaningful multiomic signals earlier in the analysis process. AI capabilities will continue to be added to the software.



Central to the solution are the multimodal capabilities. Both single-cell and spatial analysis on Connected Multiomics provide differential expression, marker gene identification and cell typing. For spatial transcriptomics, Connected Multiomics overlays gene expression data on tissue imagery to provide rich spatial context for biological insights.

Industry Prospects Favor ILMN

Per a Grand View Research report, the global multiomics market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% by 2033. The increasing demand for single-cell multiomics and ongoing advancements in omics technologies are mainly driving the market’s growth. Moreover, key components, such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and transcriptomics, are experiencing increased adoption in healthcare applications.

More Updates From Illumina

In December 2025, Illumina and genomics innovation company MyOme announced a collaboration and investment to help advance MyOme’s strategic roadmap. This includes MyOme’s Proactive Health Trial — a large-scale prospective trial that aims to prove enhanced patient outcomes and substantial cost savings resulting from the use of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) combined with MyOme’s AI-integrated risk models (IRMs) for common, chronic conditions, cancers and rare diseases.

ILMN Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, ILMN shares have risen 48.5% compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.

Illumina’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Illumina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are IDEXX Laboratories IDXX, Boston Scientific BSX and STERIS STE. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Estimates for IDEXX’s 2025 EPS have remained constant at $12.93 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 12.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Boston Scientific shares have climbed 2.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have remained constant at $3.04 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.4%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.6%.

STERIS shares have risen 9.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased by 2 cents to $10.23 in the past 30 days. STE’s earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 2.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 2.6%.

