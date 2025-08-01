Illumina (ILMN) Q2 EPS Jumps 9%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS rose to $1.19, outpacing the $1.01 analyst estimate.

GAAP revenue of $1.06 billion beat estimates but declined 3% from the prior year, driven by weaker research and China markets.

Management raised full-year guidance, now expecting a smaller revenue decline and higher non-GAAP diluted EPS, reflecting operational discipline amid ongoing headwinds.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and genomics, released its second quarter results on July 31, 2025, for the fiscal 2025 period. The results were notable for beating analyst expectations on both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.19, compared to the $1.01 non-GAAP consensus. Revenue (GAAP) landed at $1.06 billion, just ahead of the $1.05 billion estimate—though down 3% from the prior year. Management also provided a modestly improved full-year outlook, raising non-GAAP operating margin guidance to approximately 22%–22.5% (from 21.5%–22.0% previously) and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to $4.45–$4.55 (from $4.20–$4.30 previously), highlighting better-than-expected performance in clinical markets and strong adoption of its latest X consumables. The quarter showed strong margin improvement, with non-GAAP operating margin of 20.4%, but revenue growth remains under pressure due to weak research demand and a shrinking contribution from China. Overall, earnings reflected cost discipline, with buybacks and tax benefits lifting per-share numbers.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.19 $1.01 $1.09 9.2% Revenue (GAAP) $1.06 billion N/A N/A N/A Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 23.8% 22.2% 1.6 pp Net Income (Non-GAAP) $187 million $174 million 7.5% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $204 million $213 million (4.2%)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Illumina sells DNA sequencing equipment, software, and associated supplies to customers worldwide. Its primary users span clinical laboratories, research centers, and healthcare providers who rely on genomic analysis for disease research, diagnosis, and treatment planning. Its portfolio features high-throughput sequencers, including the NovaSeq X platform, as well as lower-throughput options like the MiSeq i100, alongside consumables, software, and informatics solutions.

Innovation has long been the company's central focus. Sustained investment in research and development is key, enabling Illumina to provide more advanced, lower-cost sequencing technologies. Expanding its reach in clinical markets—especially as research funding faces constraints—has become increasingly important. Key success factors for the business include the successful commercialization of new products, maintaining regulatory compliance across global markets, expanding internationally (excluding China, currently in decline), and forging partnerships in cutting-edge fields like multi-omics and AI-supported analysis.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Developments

During the quarter, Illumina outperformed on both revenue (GAAP) and earnings (non-GAAP EPS), achieving non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 against the $1.01 consensus. Revenue of $1.06 billion (GAAP) topped estimates but fell 3% from the prior-year period. The primary drivers of this decline were a weaker research segment and much lower revenue from China, offset by resilience in clinical customers and increased demand for NovaSeq X consumables—specialized supplies required for the company's high-throughput sequencing systems.

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis improved to 23.8%, up 1.6 percentage points year-over-year, reflecting strict cost control and savings programs. Management pointed to $100 million in run-rate annualized cost savings to be realized. Share repurchases of $380 million during the quarter, helping support per-share earnings even as overall profit growth was modest.

The clinical market posted mid-single-digit growth, helping offset falling research revenues. Research and academic demand is expected to show a mid-double-digit decline (approximately 15%) for the rest of the year, based on management guidance. Management attributed this to continued funding constraints and longer purchasing cycles. This reflects ongoing export restrictions and local regulatory hurdles—a steep decline that management expects to continue unless conditions change.

The product line advanced with the continued adoption of NovaSeq X high-throughput sequencing systems and strong orders for the MiSeq i100, a low-throughput sequencer targeted at more cost-sensitive or entry-level users. The company also launched upgrades like TruSight Oncology 500 v2 (a genomic profiling test for cancer research), the PromoterAI software tool (an artificial intelligence system for identifying disease-linked genetic variants), and DRAGEN v4.4 (an advanced software engine for analyzing genomics data in oncology and multi-omics research). Service and other revenue dropped 20.5%, mainly because of last year’s contribution from one-off partnership revenue deals that didn’t recur.

Margins across gross profit lines held steady on a non-GAAP basis, supported by a favorable product mix, although GAAP gross margin declined due to a $23 million intangible asset impairment. Research and development investment (GAAP) increased slightly to $247 million. Free cash flow was $204 million, a bit below last year’s $213 million but consistent with continued strong cash conversion. Tariffs created a new annual cost headwind estimated at $85 million, and management expects to mitigate roughly half of the $85 million tariff impact.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

Management raised its full-year 2025 outlook, now expecting total company constant currency revenue to decline between 0.5% and 2.5%, a slightly smaller drop than previously guided, as Illumina now expects a total company constant currency revenue decline in the range of (2.5%) to (0.5%), compared to the prior guidance of (3%) to (1%). Non-GAAP EPS guidance increased to the $4.45–$4.55 range, up from $4.20–$4.30, reflecting strong clinical segment performance, continued NovaSeq X adoption, and operational cost reductions. Share buybacks and the benefit of new U.S. R&D tax deductions add to the improved non-GAAP earnings view. Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected at 22–22.5%, versus the prior range of 21.5–22%.

The improved outlook relies mainly on cost control, margin improvement, and share repurchases—not a return to organic revenue growth. Management cautioned that research segment conditions remain tight, modeling a double-digit revenue decline there for the rest of the year. China’s revenue contribution is forecast to remain low, with further downside in 2026 if the regulatory environment does not improve. Investors should watch for sustained clinical market growth, progress on mitigating tariff impacts, and any changes in regulatory conditions in China.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.