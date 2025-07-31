Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 EPS Up 2%

Key Points GAAP EPS reached a record $2.58, topping consensus by $0.02 per share (GAAP).

Revenue grew 0.7% to $4.1 billion (GAAP), beating GAAP estimates by $75.6 million.

Operating margin set a new high at 26.3%, supported by enterprise cost initiatives.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), an industrial manufacturing specialist known for its diversified products and disciplined cost structure, reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 30, 2025. The company delivered GAAP earnings per share of $2.58, above analyst expectations of $2.56 (GAAP), and revenue of $4.1 billion, exceeding the GAAP consensus of $4.02 billion. Both operating margin (26.3%) and earnings per share (GAAP, $2.58) were the highest for any second quarter in its history. Despite beating expectations on profit and sales, organic growth was essentially flat and free cash flow declined compared to Q2 2024. The quarter demonstrated record profitability, careful execution of its business model, and continued shareholder returns, but muted growth in some units and slower cash conversion signal areas for attention ahead.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $2.58 $2.56 $2.54 1.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $4.1 billion $4.02 billion $4.03 billion 1.7 % Operating Margin 26.3 % 26.2 % 0.1 pp Free Cash Flow $449 million $571 million (21.4 %) Net Income $755 million $759 million (-0.5 %)

Company Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Illinois Tool Works is a global leader in the industrial manufacturing sector. Its core business spans seven segments covering everything from automotive parts to food service equipment. The company's unique model is built on the "80/20 Front-to-Back" approach that targets the most profitable customers and products while continuously improving operations.

Recently, the company has prioritized operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and active portfolio management. It divests non-core businesses to sharpen its strategic focus, and empowers divisions to innovate to solve customer needs. Success hinges on generating above-market growth in targeted segments, executing cost-reduction initiatives, and deploying capital for shareholder returns.

Quarterly Review: Financial and Operational Performance

Illinois Tool Works posted a new second-quarter record for operating margin at 26.3%, driven by enterprise cost initiatives that contributed an additional 1.3 percentage points. Operating income rose to $1.1 billion. Management attributed the performance to strict discipline within its business model, noting that "The ITW team outpaced underlying end market growth and delivered solid financial performance, achieving GAAP EPS of $2.58, operating income of $1.068 billion, and operating margin of 26.3 percent, all second-quarter records."

Growth was uneven across its seven operating segments. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts, one of ITW's largest product lines, grew organically by 2.4%, with strong demand in China's electric vehicle industry offsetting a weaker North American market. Food Equipment, a unit producing commercial kitchen appliances and services, reported slight positive organic growth and robust results in institutional channels, especially through innovative energy- and water-efficient products.

Welding equipment sales (machines and consumables used in metal joining) rose 2.8% organically, helped by strength in China, while the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment (tools, sensors, and electronic components) declined 0.7% organically, reflecting tough comparisons from last year and margin compression. The Polymers & Fluids segment (specialty fluids and adhesives for various industries) shrank 3.7% organically versus Q2 2024. The Construction Products group, serving building and residential markets, posted the weakest performance with a 6.9% drop in organic revenue as U.S. housing activity slowed. Specialty Products was up 0.3%.

Segment profit margins remained strong across most categories. Automotive OEM margin was 21.3%, up 1.9 percentage points from Q2 2024. Construction Products improved to a 30.8% GAAP operating margin, but this was on a lower sales base, while margin for Test & Measurement and Electronics dropped 0.7 percentage points. Enterprise initiatives continued to contribute margin gains, insulating the business from cost inflation and tariff impacts.

On the innovation side, management reported solid progress on the Customer-Back Innovation program. The company has continued its product line simplification, streamlining operations and exiting less differentiated offerings, a strategy resulting in a deliberate headwind to organic revenue but ultimately expected to drive better long-term growth.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) fell to $449 million, down 21.4% from Q2 2024. The conversion of free cash flow to net income registered at 59%, a significant drop from 75% a year earlier. Management executed $375 million in share repurchases and plans to spend $1.5 billion on buybacks this fiscal year. The quarterly dividend was increased by $0.10 per share year over year, reaching $1.50 per share.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Investor Considerations

For fiscal 2025, management raised its full-year GAAP earnings per share guidance to $10.35–$10.55, up from $10.15–$10.55. It expects total revenue growth of 1–3% for the year, with organic growth in the flat to 2% range. Operating margin is projected between 26–27%, driven by ongoing cost initiatives.

Free cash flow conversion is targeted to exceed 100% of net income, with a continued focus on disciplined capital returns via dividends and share repurchases. Management highlighted ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, holding back from factoring all recent outperformance into guidance. Investors should keep an eye on organic sales momentum in key segments like Automotive OEM and Construction Products, ongoing progress on cost management, and trends in cash flow conversion as the year progresses. The company raised its quarterly dividend by $0.10 per share year over year, paying and declaring $1.50 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

