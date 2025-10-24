Illinois Tool Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Updates 2025 View

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56. Earnings increased 6% year over year.



Illinois Tool’s revenues of $4.06 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. However, the top line increased 2% year over year, driven by a favorable foreign currency translation of 2%. Organic sales increased 1% in the quarter, while product line simplification had an adverse impact of 1%.

ITW’s Segmental Performance

Test & Measurement and Electronics’ revenues were $698 million, flat year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $712.9 million. Revenues from Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer increased 7% year over year to $830 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $805.8 million.



Food Equipment generated revenues of $694 million, up 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $701.9 million. Welding revenues were $477 million, up 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $481.8 million.



Construction Products’ revenues were down 1% year over year to $473 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $476.5 million. Revenues of $452 million from Specialty Products reflected an increase of 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $450.3 million. Polymers & Fluids’ revenues of $441 million declined 2% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $452.4 million.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Illinois Tool Works Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Illinois Tool Works Inc. Quote

Illinois Tool’s Margin Profile

Illinois Tool’s cost of sales increased 1% year over year to $2.25 billion. Selling, administrative and research and development expenses increased 2.7% year over year to $676 million. The operating margin was 27.4%, up 90 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. Enterprise initiatives contributed 140 bps to the operating margin.

ITW’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the third quarter, Illinois Tool had cash and equivalents of $924 million compared with $948 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt was $7.68 billion compared with $6.31 billion at the end of December 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, Illinois Tool generated net cash of $2.16 billion from operating activities, reflecting a decrease of 0.2% from the year-ago number. Capital spending on the purchase of plant and equipment was $314 million, down 1.6% year over year. Free cash flow was $1.85 billion, down 0.1% year over year.

Illinois Tool’s 2025 Guidance

Illinois Tool updated its full-year 2025 financial guidance. ITW expects earnings to be in the range of $10.40 - $10.50 per share compared with $10.35-$10.55 expected earlier. Revenues are expected to increase 1-3% while organic revenues are anticipated to rise 0-2%. Operating margin is expected to be 26–27%. Enterprise initiatives are expected to contribute approximately 125 bps to the operating margin.



Illinois Tool projects the free cash flow to be approximately 100% of its net income. The company expects to repurchase about $1.5 billion worth of shares. The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%.

ITW’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.62 per share in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. This compares with earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.08 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.98 billion.



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP came out with earnings of eight cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of seven cents. This compares with earnings of eight cents per share a year ago.



Ardagh Metal posted revenues of $1.43 billion in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.31 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the third quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. This compares with earnings of $2.65 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.31 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.