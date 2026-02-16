Illinois Foundation Doubles Down on Shift4 Payments, Buys $5 Million in Stock

Key Points

Illinois Foundation bought 67,000 shares of Shift4 Payments; estimated transaction value: $4.73 million (based on the quarterly average price).

Quarter-end value of the position rose by roughly $2.55 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The trade represented about a 1.63% increase in reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 182,848 shares, valued at $11.51 million.

The position now accounts for 3.95% of fund AUM, making it the fund's seventh-largest position.

10 stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments ›

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, the University of Illinois Foundation increased its holding in Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) by 67,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $4.73 million, calculated using the mean closing price within the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by roughly $2.55 million, reflecting both the additional shares purchased and price changes during the period.

What else to know

This buy brings the fund’s stake in Shift4 Payments to 3.95% of its 13F reportable AUM after the fourth quarter of 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust : $141.10 million (48.5% of AUM) KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF : $34.92 million (12.0% of AUM) State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF : $25.14 million (8.6% of AUM) Nvidia : $20.99 million (7.2% of AUM) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : $20.35 million (7.0% of AUM)



As of Feb. 12, 2026, Shift4 Payments shares were trading at $54.57, down 54.6% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 66 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $54.57 Market Capitalization $4.90 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $194.80 million

Company Snapshot

Shift4 Payments:

Offers integrated payment processing, omni-channel card acceptance, POS solutions, eCommerce platforms, fraud prevention, and business analytics tools.

Serves merchants across retail, hospitality, eCommerce, stadiums, and entertainment venues in the United States.

Leverages proprietary software and integrated solutions to deliver secure, seamless payment experiences across physical and digital channels.

Shift4 Payments operates at scale as a technology-driven payments provider, supporting over 4,000 employees and a diversified merchant base. The company leverages proprietary software and integrated solutions to deliver secure, seamless payment experiences across physical and digital channels. Its competitive edge lies in end-to-end platform integration, broad industry reach, and a focus on innovation within payment infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

One quarter after buying 116,000 shares of Shift4 Payments, the University of Illinois Foundation added another 67,000 shares, making the company its seventh-largest holding. The timing of the purchase is interesting, as Shift4 continues to trade roughly 56% below its 52-week high, suggesting that the foundation sees the stock as a buy-the-dip opportunity. For the most part, I’d tend to agree.

While the payments space is hyper-competitive, I think Shift4 stands out thanks to its leadership position across numerous verticals. It is the No. 2 provider of payment solutions in the restaurant industry (trailing only Toast). It is also the No. 1 in hospitality, global luxury retail, and sports and entertainment in the U.S. (such as stadiums). Anchored by these core markets, Shift4 now operates in over 75 countries and has grown revenue by 37% annually over the last five years -- all while maintaining (and improving) profitability.

Management expects to generate adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of roughly $500 million in 2025, making the company’s growth very affordable at just 10 times forward FCF. That said, Shift4 has spent $5.5 billion on acquisitions since 2020, so investors will want to check in on their progress when the company reports earnings on Feb. 26. I’ll be watching these earnings closely, but will most likely continue adding to Shift 4, just like the foundation did, throughout 2026.

Should you buy stock in Shift4 Payments right now?

Before you buy stock in Shift4 Payments, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shift4 Payments wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia and Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Shift4 Payments, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.