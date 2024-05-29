Ilika plc Raises £2.3 Million for Battery Tech

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc has successfully completed a fundraising initiative through a conditional placing and an open offer, raising approximately £2.3 million to further the development of their Goliath solid-state battery projects for electric vehicles. Shareholders showed strong support, with the company confirming the issue of over 8 million new ordinary shares at 28 pence each. The funds are intended to support the progression of Ilika’s solid-state battery technology, which is considered safer and more efficient than traditional batteries.

