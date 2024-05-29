News & Insights

Stocks

Ilika plc Raises £2.3 Million for Battery Tech

May 29, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc has successfully completed a fundraising initiative through a conditional placing and an open offer, raising approximately £2.3 million to further the development of their Goliath solid-state battery projects for electric vehicles. Shareholders showed strong support, with the company confirming the issue of over 8 million new ordinary shares at 28 pence each. The funds are intended to support the progression of Ilika’s solid-state battery technology, which is considered safer and more efficient than traditional batteries.

For further insights into GB:IKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILIKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.