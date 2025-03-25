ILCG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (Symbol: ILCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.61, changing hands as high as $85.70 per share. iShares Morningstar Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILCG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.48 per share, with $94.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.48.

