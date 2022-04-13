Ikena Oncology Names Jotin Marango CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA) announced the appointment of Jotin Marango to Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Marango joins the company from Aptose Biosciences, where he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company's lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway.

