Markets
IJJ

IJJ vs. IWN: Can the Mid-Cap ETF Compete with a Small-Cap Fund?

February 08, 2026 — 11:36 am EST

Written by Adé Hennis for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Both the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) and iShares SP Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) aim to provide value exposure within the U.S. equity market, but they differ in company size and sector emphasis. This comparison examines their costs, portfolio composition, risk, and performance data to help investors decide which may better align with their preferences for value investing.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricIWNIJJ
IssuerISharesIShares
Expense ratio0.24%0.18%
1-yr return (as of Jan. 7, 2026)18.44%10.84%
Dividend yield1.53%1.7%
AUM$12.59 billion$8.47 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IJJ is more affordable with a lower expense ratio and offers a slightly higher dividend yield, which may appeal to cost-conscious investors seeking income.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricIWNIJJ
Max drawdown (5 y)(26.71%)(22.68%)
Growth of $1,000 over 5 years$1,338$1,528

What's inside

IJJ tracks a basket of mid-cap value stocks, emphasizing financial services, industrials, and consumer cyclical companies across 311 holdings. Its largest positions include US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD), Reliance, Inc.(NYSE:RS), and Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA). Created over 20 years ago, the ETF has delivered consistent long-term growth.

Launched on the same day as IJJ, IWN holds a much broader group of value stocks, holding 1,413 small-cap stocks with a similar sector allocation. Its top holdings include EchoStar Corp.(NASDAQ:SATS), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), and TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), but each makes up a relatively small portion of the portfolio, reflecting the fund’s wide diversification among small companies.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

In terms of choosing between the two ETFs, one of the biggest deciding factors will be how much risk investors are willing to take. Small-cap stocks are widely considered the most volatile among large-cap and mid-cap assets. This is because small-cap companies are often younger, less established, and/or may serve more niche markets, making them more vulnerable to operational decline or failure. However, small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile because there’s more room for growth, which can be beneficial if the price rises.

Large-cap stocks are going to involve the more established companies, while mid-cap stocks are sometimes regarded as the “sweet spot” between the other types, as there’s a level of solid foundation and still room for growth. Therefore, IWN’s price will correlate with the volatility of small-cap stocks, while IJJ will be more stable, like the mid-cap companies it holds.

What’s interesting is that IJJ has outperformed IWN by more than 20% over the past five years and overall entire existence. So for a less-risky pick, IJJ is more ideal and still offers considerable price gains.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IJJ
IWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.