Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, where 39,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJH, in morning trading today Vistra is trading flat, and Williams-sonoma is higher by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ODDS ETF, which lost 20,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IJH, ODDS: Big ETF Outflows

