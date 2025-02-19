Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, where 14,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJH, in morning trading today Williams-sonoma is off about 4.1%, and Interactive Brokers Group is lower by about 2.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 36.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IJH, FLHK: Big ETF Outflows

