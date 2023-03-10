IJH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $245.15, changing hands as low as $242.98 per share. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJH's low point in its 52 week range is $217.39 per share, with $277.0399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.93.
