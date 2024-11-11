News & Insights

Stocks
ANTOF

Iida Group Holdings Reports Modest Revenue Growth

November 11, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iida Group Holdings Co (JP:3291) has released an update.

Iida Group Holdings Co. reported a modest revenue increase of 2.3% for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 687.1 billion yen, while their profit before tax dropped by 4.2%. Despite this, the company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial management amid challenging conditions.

For further insights into JP:3291 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANTOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.