Iida Group Holdings Reports Modest Revenue Growth

Iida Group Holdings Co (JP:3291) has released an update.

Iida Group Holdings Co. reported a modest revenue increase of 2.3% for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 687.1 billion yen, while their profit before tax dropped by 4.2%. Despite this, the company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stable financial management amid challenging conditions.

For further insights into JP:3291 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.