IHS Markit Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of IHS Markit Ltd (Symbol: INFO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.94, changing hands as low as $117.51 per share. IHS Markit Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFO's low point in its 52 week range is $83.93 per share, with $135.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.95. The INFO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

