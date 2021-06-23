IHS Markit (INFO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share of 81 cents (on an adjusted basis) which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Earnings increased on a year over year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHS Markit’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 80 per share remained unchanged over the last 60 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average beat of 6.66%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

IHS Markit recorded total revenues of $1.2 billion which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. Also, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure.

Key Stats to Note: IHS Markit generated $372 million of cash flow from operations and capex was $71.2 in the reported quarter. Dividend paid out was $79.7 million in the quarter.

IHS Markit Ltd. Price

IHS Markit Ltd. price | IHS Markit Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, IHS Markit has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Check back later for our full write up on this IHS Markit earnings report later!

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.