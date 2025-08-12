IHS Holding Boosts FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) now projects revenues between $1.70 billion and $1.73 billion for the full-year 2025, up from the prior forecast between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.