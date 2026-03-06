Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, which added 24,200,000 units, or a 24.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IGV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.1%, and Palantir Technologies is higher by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the UECG ETF, which added 10,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IGV, UECG: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.