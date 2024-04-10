Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), where 6,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IGV, in morning trading today Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is off about 1.3%, and Salesforce (CRM) is lower by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the LRND ETF (LRND), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IGV, LRND: Big ETF Outflows

