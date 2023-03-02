IGT To Expand Ruby Seven Studios' Content Library By Including Casino Games

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT) and Ruby Seven Studios, a social casino gaming company, on Thursday announced deal to expand Ruby's content library, by allowing IGT to include some of its casino games across Ruby's suite of social casino applications.

IGT will provide Ruby Seven players with casino games such as the Wheel of Fortune Slots, Top Dollar Premium, Wolf Run Eclipse, and others.

Jennifer Fales, IGT VP Global Licensing and Social Casino Gaming, said: "IGT is very pleased to establish this relationship with Ruby Seven Studios as we expand the offering of our proven land-based and online casino gaming content in the social casino space…"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.