Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 13,350,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraPro Russell200o, which lost 3,800,000 of its units, representing a 33.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of URTY, in morning trading today Super Micro Computer is off about 0.1%, and Microstrategy Incorporated is up by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: IGSB, URTY: Big ETF Outflows

