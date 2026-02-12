IGSB Offers Broader Bond Exposure Than SCHO

Key Points

IGSB charges a slightly higher expense ratio but delivers a marginally higher yield than SCHO.

IGSB holds a vastly broader set of investment-grade corporate bonds, while SCHO focuses on short-term Treasuries.

IGSB experienced a deeper five-year drawdown but slightly outperformed SCHO in recent total returns.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) and Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHO) both offer short-term income at minimal costs, but they differ in their approach. The Schwab ETF sticks with government bonds at a rock-bottom expense ratio, while the iShares ETF diversifies into thousands of corporate bonds with a marginally higher fee and yield.

SCHO’s exclusive focus on Treasuries will appeal to those seeking maximum safety, while IGSB mixes in investment-grade corporate bonds for potentially higher returns and yield. This analysis weighs their costs, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which may fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHO IGSB Issuer Schwab IShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-11) 5.1% 6.9% Dividend yield 4.0% 4.5% AUM $11.7 billion $22.3 billion Beta 0.26 0.41

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SCHO remains one of the lowest-cost options in its category, charging 0.03%, while IGSB is only a hair pricier at 0.04%. IGSB offers a slightly higher yield, which could appeal to those seeking higher income from their short-term bond allocation.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHO IGSB Max drawdown (5 y) -5.7% -9.5% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,093 $1,127

What's inside

IGSB tracks a U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bond index with maturities between one and five years, resulting in a portfolio of 4,512. The fund has a 19-year performance history. It is currently heavily allocated to corporate bonds across several sectors. Top positions include Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency, Eagle Funding Luxco S. R.l. 144a 08/17/2030, and several corporate bond issuers. This allocation signals a high degree of diversification across the corporate bond market.

In contrast, SCHO focuses on short-term U.S. Treasuries, with about 99% of its assets in government bonds and 1% in cash. This reflects its emphasis on government-backed safety and liquidity rather than credit spread exposure.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the complete guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investors can’t go wrong with either short-term bond fund. They both offer relatively high yields and stability from a volatile stock market. Both funds have performed as you would expect, with the corporate bond focus of IGSB leading to a slightly higher total return but with a higher drawdown in 2022.

Investors looking for high yields without the higher volatility from corporate bonds will find SCHO appealing. SCHO’s Treasury focus will make it steadier during recessions.

However, with economic conditions expected to improve in 2026, investors may find IGSB’s corporate exposure more appealing. The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates following two rate cuts last year, which could help the economy and fuel IGSB's outperformance relative to SCHO.

