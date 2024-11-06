News & Insights

IGO Limited’s AGM Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 06, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Limited successfully passed all eight resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held in Perth, Australia, showcasing strong shareholder support. The meeting addressed key decisions including board re-elections and remuneration matters, with a webcast available for those unable to attend. This outcome reflects well on IGO’s governance and strategic direction, garnering interest from investors and market watchers.

