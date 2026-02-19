Markets

IGO H1 Net Loss Narrows

February 19, 2026 — 01:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - IGO Ltd. (IGO.AX, IPGDF, IIDDY), an Australian-based mining and exploration company, on Wednesday reported net loss narrowed in the first half compared with the previous year's loss.

For the first half of the full year 2026, net loss attributable to members of the company narrowed to A$34.1 million from A$782.1 million in the previous year.

Loss attributable to the Company's ordinary equity holders came in at A$4.50, down from A$103.28 last year.

Underlying net loss narrowed to A$39.1 million from A$84.7 million in the previous year.

Underlying EBITDA came in at a profit of A$49.2 million from loss of A$82 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to A$194.1 million from A$ 284 million in the previous year.

IGO is currently 4.82% lesser at AUD 7.90 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

