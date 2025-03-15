Ignore Reports, Apple Won't Install Starlink with iOS 18.3

Despite viral TikTok claims and other internet sources, iOS 18.3 does not install Starlink technology on your iPhone or automatically connect it to Elon Musk’s satellite network. Instead, this update brings minor tweaks, primarily enabling Apple Intelligence by default, improving Notification Summaries, and fixing bugs.

For T-Mobile customers using an iPhone 14, 15, or 16, iOS 18.3 introduces the ability to connect to Starlink’s terrestrial network—but only for those who opt into T-Mobile’s beta program. This is not an automatic connection, nor does Apple have a direct partnership with Starlink.

The Truth About iPhone and Starlink

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite (introduced with iPhone 14) lets users contact emergency services via satellite when no LTE or Wi-Fi is available. It’s not always on and only activates in emergencies.

T-Mobile's Starlink integration is separate from Apple's satellite feature and is only available to select beta testers.

You can disable carrier-powered satellite features anytime by going to Settings > Cellular > Your Carrier > Turn off 'Satellite.'

Apple offers detailed instructions on connecting a satellite with your iPhone via its support page.

Bottom line? Updating to iOS 18.3 won’t secretly link your iPhone to Starlink technology. It’s safe to update and keep your device running smoothly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.