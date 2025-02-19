Ignite Proteomics Completes Acquisition Of PLA Code 0249U For Proteomic Breast Cancer Assay

(RTTNews) - Ignite Proteomics LLC, a subsidiary of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (BACK), on Wednesday announced the successful acquisition of Proprietary Laboratory Analysis or PLA code 0249U, initially assigned to Theralink Technologies, Inc., for its advanced proteomic breast cancer assay.

The PLA code is listed on the Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule and is included in the Palmetto GBA MolDx "Proteomics Testing" article, providing essential reimbursement and coverage for the assay.

This acquisition marks a key milestone in integrating both laboratory capabilities and intellectual property for the assay, which measures functional protein activity in breast tumors.

The test provides valuable data to oncologists by identifying active proteins involved in tumor response to targeted therapies, offering precision treatment options for breast cancer patients.

With the integration of this PLA code, Ignite aims to enhance awareness and expand adoption of its innovative proteomic assay.

CEO Faith Zaslavsky expressed the significance of this development, noting the acquisition of the PLA code positions Ignite Proteomics as a leader in proteomic diagnostics and furthers its commitment to advancing precision oncology.

Currently, BACK is trading at $0.64 down by 10.75%.

