IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) Price Target Increased by 11.68% to 63.41

The average one-year price target for IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) has been revised to $63.41 / share. This is an increase of 11.68% from the prior estimate of $56.78 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.03% from the latest reported closing price of $55.61 / share.

IGM Financial Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Financial. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGM is 0.10%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 6,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,128K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGM by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 719K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGM by 9.11% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 466K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 74.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGM by 45.54% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 407K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGM by 3.60% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGM by 2.77% over the last quarter.

