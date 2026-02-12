IGM Financial Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$322.39 million, or C$1.36 per share. This compares with C$254.76 million, or C$1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IGM Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$301.4 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to C$1.047 billion from C$894.31 million last year.

IGM Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$322.39 Mln. vs. C$254.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.36 vs. C$1.07 last year. -Revenue: C$1.047 Bln vs. C$894.31 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.