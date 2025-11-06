IGM Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$298.08 million, or C$1.26 per share. This compares with C$239.18 million, or C$1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IGM Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$301.2 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to C$971.88 million from C$853.15 million last year.

IGM Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$298.08 Mln. vs. C$239.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.26 vs. C$1.01 last year. -Revenue: C$971.88 Mln vs. C$853.15 Mln last year.

