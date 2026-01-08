IGIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.82, changing hands as low as $23.71 per share. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.82 per share, with $27.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.80.

