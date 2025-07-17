IGIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: IGIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.86, changing hands as high as $24.63 per share. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIC's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $27.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.22.

