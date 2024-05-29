News & Insights

IGG Inc Unveils Board Structure and Committees

May 29, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

IGG (HK:0799) has released an update.

IGG Inc has announced the composition of its board, listing executive and non-executive directors, alongside the members of its three key committees – Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration. The announcement highlights the company’s leadership structure, detailing the roles and functions of each board member. The company’s governance framework is illustrated through the distribution of directors across different oversight committees, underlining IGG’s commitment to robust corporate governance.

