IG Metall Says Warning Strikes Of Volkswagen Workers Could Begin Next Week: Reports

(RTTNews) - Germany's largest union IG Metall has reportedly said Volkswagen AG workers across Germany could begin warning strikes after November 30, which is the last date of an agreement or so-called "peace obligation" to not stage strikes. The warning strikes normally last from a few hours up to a day.

This move comes after the third collective bargaining negotiations between the union and the carmaker failed to bring about a solution last week. It would mark the first large-scale walkouts at the company's domestic operations since 2018. The next collective bargaining talks are scheduled for December 9 over a new labor agreement.

The negotiations were over proposed drastic cost-cutting measures, including a 10 percent cut in wages and cutting of benefits, amid intensifying competition from Chinese rivals, slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), and the slowing German economy.

One of the solutions reportedly suggested by the union for cutting labor costs is for upper management to forfeit their bonuses. The collective bargaining agreement covers around 120,000 of VW's 300,000 staff in Germany.

In late October, Volkswagen announced plans to close at least three factories in Germany, lay off thousands of workers and cut pay by 10 percent of the remaining workers. Volkswagen operates 10 plants and employs around 300,000 people across Germany. This would mark the first time the company has closed domestic plants in its 87-year history.

US automaker Ford is also facing a backlash from IG Metall union for its plans to cut thousands of jobs amid restructuring of its production site in Cologne, Germany. On November 20, Ford announced it would cut about 14 percent of its European workforce. In January 2023 also Ford announced plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe, mainly in Germany.

IG Metall is Germany's largest union, representing over 2 million workers in the metals and manufacturing industries, largely in the automotive branch. It also represents workers in the renewables sector involved producing wind turbines and solar panels.

