IG Group Announces Total Voting Shares Update

IG Group Holdings has announced the total number of voting shares as 355,359,496, following the deduction of shares held in treasury. This figure is essential for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under FCA rules. IG Group, a FTSE 250 company, offers online trading platforms and access to global financial markets.

