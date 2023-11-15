IFRA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: IFRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.68, changing hands as high as $37.74 per share. iShares U.S. Infrastructure shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFRA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.45 per share, with $40.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.67.

