IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF announced the launch of POWERFRESH ACE 2000, an innovative enzyme solution that will help industrial bakeries with the texture and longevity of bread. This move reflects International Flavors’ commitment to aid bakeries in achieving excellence.

Details on IFF’s POWERFRESH ACE 2000

The fresh-keeping enzyme solution is launched in the U.S. market and is an addition to the company’s established POWERFRESH portfolio. The product aims to address specific consumer demands and enhance operational efficiency.



Using POWERFRESH ACE 2000 can improve softness and resilience for up to 34 days. In the company-led trial, the product revealed solid performance across both white and whole-wheat bread applications. The product can deliver superior resilience and maintain structure and visual appeal. This results in soft, yet easy-to-butter texture preservation several days after purchase.



The better product resilience helps industrial bakeries to extend their distribution, which aids in better tackling shelf-life targets. As a result, the product aligns with sustainability goals.

International Flavors’ Q2 Performance

IFF reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share in second-quarter 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line dipped 1% from the year-ago quarter.



International Flavors’ net sales were $2.76 billion in the June-end quarter, down 4.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. Currency-neutral sales grew 3% year over year, led by mid-single-digit performances in Taste, and Health & Biosciences.



The POWERFRESH portfolio is part of the company’s Good Ingredients segment. Net sales in the Food Ingredients segment inched up 0.4% year over year to $850 million in the June-end quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $827 million. The adjusted operating EBITDA was $124 million, up 15.9% year over year. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $110 million.



International Flavors is part of the Chemical - Specialty industry. Let us take a look at how some peers from the industry have performed in the quarter.



Linde plc LIN posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $4.09, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $3.85.



Linde’s total quarterly revenues of $8.5 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.35 billion. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $8,267 million.



PPG Industries, Inc. PPG registered a second-quarter 2025 profit of $450 million or $1.98 per share, down from $493 million or $2.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.



PPG Industries’ revenues were $4.2 billion in the quarter, down 1% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 billion.



Ecolab Inc.’s ECL adjusted earnings in second-quarter 2025 were $1.89 per share, up from $1.68 a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.



Ecolab reported net revenues of $4.02 billion for the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. The company’s top line increased 1% year over year.

