If You're Under 55, This is the Real Threat to Your Social Security

Key Points

Social Security is an important income source.

Many people are afraid that benefits will run out.

Benefits aren't going to disappear, but there's another lurking threat retirees need to know about.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Many Americans are worried that Social Security benefits are going to disappear because the retirement trust fund is in trouble. This fear has some basis in reality because the trust fund is scheduled to run dry as early as 2032.

However, even if that occurs, seniors will still get somewhere around three-fourths of their promised benefit because benefits can still be paid from revenue collected by current workers. And, due to Social Security's extreme popularity, there's virtually no way Congress will fail to take action to stop cuts.

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Unfortunately, with the focus on the trust fund, many people are missing a hidden threat to their retirement checks, which could actually end up being a much bigger issue. Here's what the problem is.

This is putting your Social Security benefits at risk

For many future retirees, the biggest threat to their Social Security is the fact that the buying power of their benefits is quickly and quietly eroding due to one particular expense: healthcare cost inflation.

As the HealthView Services' 2026 Retirement Healthcare Costs Data Report revealed, healthcare-related inflation is expected to be very high in the coming years. In fact, the projected long-term healthcare inflation rate is 5.8%, based on a 65-year-old couple retiring in 2026 with both average health and average national costs.

Social Security does have built-in adjustments for inflation each year in recognition of the fact that the costs of goods and services are rising. However, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are projected to result in benefit increases of 2.4%, according to the HealthView Services' report. With healthcare inflation substantially outpacing COLAs, benefits are going to lose ground.

In fact, the report projects that a healthy 55-year-old couple with average Social Security benefits and national average healthcare costs is projected to need 104% of their Social Security checks to cover Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. So, not only could medical costs eat up entire Social Security checks, but additional money out of retirement plans could also be needed.

And things get even worse over time. A 45-year-old couple with average care needs and average Social Security benefits would need 129% of their Social Security check to cover care costs. Medicare Advantage users would also face a similar issue, as the national average Medicare Advantage inflation rate is projected at 6.6%.

What does this mean for future retirees?

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Social Security benefits are going to get larger, given the fact that there are already shortfalls. And it's also unlikely healthcare costs will go down, since there are new (and expensive) advances being made all the time.

So the key thing that future retirees must do is save and invest for the future. When you're making your retirement plans, be prepared for the fact that so much of your Social Security money is probably going to be used for medical services -- especially as you age. If you're eligible, investing in an HSA is a great way to do that. If not, earmark some of your 401(k) funds specifically toward care, and be sure you invest as wisely and as aggressively as possible to be able to cover all your expenses.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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