If Your Social Security Check Is On Track to Be Less Than $5,251 in 2026, Consider These Changes

The maximum monthly Social Security check is $5,251 in 2026.

Only top earners who claimed their benefits at 70 will get such a big check.

If you're on track for a smaller Social Security benefit, increasing your income is one of the first things you should do.

In 2026, the maximum Social Security benefit is $5,251. Very few people will collect anywhere near this amount of Social Security, though.

The good news is, if you aren't on schedule to max out your benefits, there are two things you should be doing this year to help make your future retirement more secure.

1. Increase your income

One of the first things you should do if your Social Security check is slated to be smaller than the maximum is to work on increasing your income.

Your income plays the biggest role in the amount of your benefit, as you get payments equal to around 40% of pre-retirement earnings.

Someone who gets the maximum benefit would have earned the maximum income that's subject to Social Security tax each year for at least 35 years. That's because your benefit is based on average wages during the 35 years when your earnings were the highest -- but you only get credit for (and are only taxed on) wages up to the wage base limit.

In 2026, the wage base limit is $184,500, up from $176,100 in 2025. This limit is adjusted due to inflation each year. If you're earning less than the max and 2026 will be one of the 35 years that count in your benefits formula, you won't be on track to the max benefit -- but you can still work on increasing your income.

If you can get a salary boost or put in a few hours a week at a side gig to earn more, this will pay off in terms of a higher Social Security check later.

2. Plan to delay your benefits claim

The second thing you can do if you're not on track for a $5,251 monthly Social Security check is to plan to delay your Social Security benefits claim.

The maximum benefit is available only to people who claim at age 70. That's because once you have maxed out your standard benefit by earning at least the wage base limit for 35 years, you have to grow that standard benefit as much as possible by earning delayed retirement credits.

Delayed retirement credits increase your Social Security check for each month you wait to claim benefits after you hit your full retirement age. If you're not going to earn the absolute maximum benefit because your income is too low, you can still max out your personal benefit by waiting until 70 to claim it.

You may need to work longer, or have plenty of money in retirement plans to live on between the time you retire and the time you claim Social Security. But the payoff can be big, as delayed retirement credits increase your standard benefit by 24% if your FRA is 67 and you retire at 70.

Making plans to delay your benefit and boosting your income will both help you earn the largest Social Security benefit you can, even if it's not the largest benefit of all. Make an effort to work on those goals this year if you want your retirement to be as financially secure as possible.

