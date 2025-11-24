If You'd Invested $100 in Robinhood Markets 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Robinhood didn't take too many months to go from a successful IPO to a broken IPO.

The brokerage stock limped along for a couple of years, but found new energy in 2024 and 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

For years, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock looked kind of hopeless.

Shares of the online brokerage -- the first company to "gamify" stock investing and hook a new generation on investing during the pandemic's lockdown era -- surged in the days following its July 2021 IPO. But it took mere months for Robinhood to give back all its gains and then some. By the time 2022 rolled around, Robinhood was a classic broken IPO, trading 60% below its $38 per share IPO price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The stock stayed in that general vicinity for more than two years.

But it didn't stay there forever. As 2024 dawned, and investors started waking up to the potential for companies connected to the AI trend to drive a stock market rally, Robinhood stock began to boom. The stock gained nearly 400% that year, and over the past year, it has nearly tripled. If you'd invested $100 in Robinhood Markets stock one year ago, you'd have $292.77 today -- even after the stock's more than 25% slide over the last three weeks.

So what has changed about Robinhood stock?

Looking back, looking ahead

The explosion of interest in AI stocks has driven powerful improvements in Robinhood's business fundamentals, as have new offerings that allow its users to trade gold and place bets in prediction markets. Through the first three quarters of 2025, its revenue rose 65% year over year, with more than 100% growth in Q3 alone. Earnings have risen 158% year to date, and free cash flow is up 108%. Robinhood's on course to book $1.7 billion in net profit this year, and free cash flow of $3.4 billion.

All of which is to say, there are good reasons why Robinhood stock is up a lot over the past year, because growth is good. The question for investors is: Can it continue to grow at these rates?

According to an S&P Global Market Intelligence survey of analysts following the stock, it cannot. Their consensus view is that Robinhood's likely to grow earnings at an annualized rate of about 22% over the next five years. Relative to that, the stock's current valuation of 28 times free cash flow looks a little expensive -- and if you value the stock on its price-to-earnings ratio of 58, it's very expensive indeed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.