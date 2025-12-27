If You Had Invested $1,000 in Robinhood in January of 2025, You’d Be Happy Now

Robinhood (HOOD) has had one of the most surprising stock performances of 2025. After years of mixed sentiment and questions about profitability, the brokerage platform entered the year with stronger fundamentals and a growing user base.

If you had invested $1,000 in Robinhood at the start of 2025, your investment would have tripled. And while past performance never guarantees future results, breaking down the numbers can help you understand the power of market momentum and time in the market. Here’s how much your $1,000 investment would be worth today.

Your $1,000 Would Have Grown by More Than 220%

On January 2, 2025, HOOD opened at $38.54. By December 11, 2025, at the time of this writing, the stock closed at $123.38. That’s a 220% increase, meaning your $1,000 investment would now be worth a little over $3,200.

Several things have contributed to this explosive growth. For one, the massive interest in AI-related stocks helped skyrocketed tech and fintech stocks, and Robinhood benefited from that momentum.

However, the company also delivered real improvements in its underlying business. Throughout the first three quarters of 2025, revenue rose 65% year over year, with more than 100% growth in Q3 alone. Earnings surged as well, up 158% year to date, and free cash flow increased over 100%, reaching around $3.4 billion.

New offerings and acquisitions also played a role. Products like prediction-market features drew fresh interest and helped diversify revenue beyond traditional brokerage. Robinhood is on track to generate about $1.7 billion in net profit this year.

HOOD’s Rally Shows Why Timing the Market Is Almost Impossible

Robinhood stock rallied the better part of this year. So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect bottom to buy, it’s nearly impossible to pinpoint the ideal entry point. Investors who try to time the market often miss rallies like this one because they’re waiting for confirmation that it’s safe to buy. That’s why dollar-cost averaging is the best investing strategy.

