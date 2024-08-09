If You Bought 1 Share of Microsoft at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the stocks you probably wish you had scooped up at its initial public offering (IPO). The tech giant debuted as a public company on the Nasdaq at $21 per share on March 13, 1986, and now the price is 19x higher, closing at $399.61 on Aug. 6.

Even if you didn't catch Microsoft at its two-figure price tag, its stock has had some enviable price appreciation over the last 10 years. The company's remarkable growth streak has pushed it into the elite $3 trillion dollar market capitalization club, and it most likely won't stop there.

What makes Microsoft's growth story even more compelling is its history of stock splits. Although stock splits don't fundamentally change the value of a company, they'll increase the number of shares you own. This share increase, combined with the rise in stock price over the years, would have made the current value of your initial Microsoft stock purchase significantly higher.

Microsoft's stock-split record

Stock splits were common in the 1990s, and Microsoft wasn't shy about jumping on the trend. It issued seven stock splits back then. But since then, they've tapered off, with Microsoft executing its last stock split in February 2003.

Payable date Split Type Sept. 18, 1987 2-for-1 April 12, 1990 2-for-1 June 26, 1991 3-for-2 June 12, 1992 3-for-2 May 20, 1994 2-for-1 Dec. 6, 1996 2-for-1 Feb. 20, 1998 2-for-1 March 26, 1999 2-for-1 Feb. 14, 2003 2-for-1

If you owned one share of Microsoft at the time of its IPO in March 1986, you'd now hold 288 shares after the nine stock splits. That means your shares would be worth over $115,000 as of Aug. 6, not including dividends.

With Microsoft's stock price hovering around $400 and its heavy influence on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, I wouldn't be surprised if the company finally stopped its stock-split drought soon.

Charlene Rhinehart has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

