If Jeff Bezos Gave Every American $100, How Much Would He Have Left?

Jeff Bezos is really rich. So rich, that he could give a Benjamin to everyone in the U.S. without breaking a sweat.

As of July 17, 2025, the Amazon founder’s net worth is $236.3 billion, according to Forbes. His fortune makes him the fourth-richest person in the world.

Still, giving every American $100 wouldn’t be an inexpensive undertaking. Keep reading to find out exactly how much this would impact Bezos’ net worth.

Find Out: If Bezos’ Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across the US, How Much Would We Get?

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here’s How Much Giving $100 to Every American Would Cost Bezos

The U.S. population is 342.1 million, as of July 17, 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, this changes quickly, as the country gains one net person every 15 seconds.

This is a lot of people, but Bezos has a lot of money. If he gave every American $100, it would cost him $34.2 billion — leaving him with $202.1 billion.

Giving away 15% of his net worth wouldn’t even cause Bezos to lose his position as the fourth-richest person in the world. Larry Page is the fifth-wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $151.6 billion — as of July 17, 2025 — according to Forbes.

Taking this idea even further, if Bezos wanted to give every American $500, he could do this and still be profoundly rich. This would cost him $171 billion, leaving him with $65.3 billion.

Discover More: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Middle Class

Bezos’ Wealth vs. the Average American

Being nearly at the top of the world’s billionaire club puts Bezos’ in an elite wealth bubble. Expenses that seem reasonable to him are unimaginable to most people.

For example, Bezos’ June 2025 wedding to Lauren Sanchez cost an estimated $47-$56 million, according to Reuters. In comparison, The Knot cited the average cost of a wedding in 2025 at $33,000.

As for where the newlyweds live, Bezos’ has an extensive real estate portfolio, but Miami is his primary residence. He owns three homes on Indian Creek Island — an exclusive private community on Biscayne Bay — which cost him a combined $237 million, according to USA Today.

On the other hand, the national median list price of U.S. homes was $440,950 in June 2025, according to Realtor.com. Bezos’ three Miami properties cost the equivalent of nearly 538 homes at the national average list price.

Of course, Bezos clearly earns enough to handle these expenses. Specifically, he earns an estimated $3,715 per second.

In the first quarter of 2025, full-time workers earned a median wage of $1,194 per week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means Bezos earns more in one-third of a second than the average person does in an entire week.

So, back to the question at hand. Bezos can definitely afford to gift every American $100, if he so desired to do so.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Jeff Bezos Gave Every American $100, How Much Would He Have Left?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.