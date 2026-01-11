If Emerging Markets Outperform, This Stock Could Lead the Charge

Over the past 12 months, the U.S. dollar has weakened meaningfully, and with additional rate cuts still on the horizon, that trend may persist against several major emerging-market currencies. That shift has helped fuel a strong rally across emerging market equities, with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA: EEM) surging over 34% over the last year. While pullbacks within any broader trend are inevitable, continued dollar weakness could further encourage capital rotation into emerging markets as U.S. investors look to diversify beyond domestic equities.

For broad exposure, EEM remains one of the most widely used and liquid vehicles for accessing this theme. The ETF tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, providing exposure to large- and mid-cap equities across countries such as China, Taiwan, India, Brazil, and South Korea. It also offers a modest income component, with a dividend yield of 2.1%. Institutional positioning suggests confidence in the trend as well, with roughly $5.5 billion in inflows over the past twelve months versus $3 billion in outflows.

While EEM is well-suited for investors seeking diversified exposure, some may look for a more aggressive way to express a bullish view on emerging markets. That often means concentrating on individual stocks rather than relying solely on an ETF. One name in particular, which carries a 3.16% weighting in EEM, stands out particularly for its technical positioning.

Alibaba: A Potential Emerging Markets Leader

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) remains one of the most influential companies within the emerging markets universe. The Chinese multinational technology and e-commerce giant commands a market capitalization of roughly $368 billion and plays a central role across online retail, cloud computing, logistics, and digital payments.

From a technical standpoint, BABA is presenting a compelling setup. After breaking out to new 52-week highs last September, the stock pulled back in a controlled and constructive manner. Importantly, shares found support near the $150 area, which previously acted as resistance. That successful retest suggests the stock may be attempting to form a higher low within a developing longer-term uptrend. A sustained move above $160 would likely confirm the next leg higher and could attract renewed momentum-driven flows, particularly if emerging markets continue to outperform broadly.

Fundamentally, valuation remains reasonable relative to Alibaba’s scale and long-term growth profile. The stock trades at 21 times earnings, with a forward P/E near 17. Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus price target of $191.84, implying 24% upside from current levels.

Institutional flows, however, tell a more nuanced story. During the third quarter of last year, institutions were net sellers, unloading $29 billion in stock versus just under $4 billion in buying. Much of that selling came after a sharp rally from March lows near $80 to a September peak just below $193, suggesting profit-taking rather than a significant fundamental shift in outlook. The key question now is whether capital will begin to rotate back into the name if emerging-market momentum remains intact.

AI and Cloud as the Next Catalyst

One potential catalyst lies in Alibaba’s expanding AI and cloud initiatives. Recent reports indicating that select Chinese companies, including Alibaba, may gain access to NVIDIA’s H200 chips for commercial use could provide a meaningful tailwind.

While Alibaba’s core e-commerce business has faced pressure from discount-focused competitors, its AI-driven cloud segment continues to grow rapidly. Alibaba Cloud controls nearly one-third of China’s AI cloud market, and the company has committed over $50 billion over the next three years toward cloud and AI infrastructure.

If emerging markets continue to attract capital, and if Alibaba can reclaim and hold above key technical levels, the stock appears well-positioned to lead the next phase of outperformance within the space, potentially.

