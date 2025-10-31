IF Bancorp, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.39 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $0.633 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.2% to $6.18 million from $4.82 million last year.

IF Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.39 Mln. vs. $0.633 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $6.18 Mln vs. $4.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.