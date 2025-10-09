If the AI Bubble Bursts, Here Are Some Defensive ETFs to Consider

The U.S. stock market continues to rally significantly, sending major indices to new highs as semiconductor and tech stocks dominate the headlines, largely driven by the booming growth of artificial intelligence (AI). However, beneath this euphoria, a growing chorus of analysts and economists fears that this rally is more likely a high-stakes speculative bubble and a market correction might occur soon.

This might turn the attention of investors toward Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), especially defensive sector ETFs, which have historically provided a firm cushion against huge losses during economic downturns.

Is A Market Correction Inevitable?

There have been historical precedents where concentrated market enthusiasm preceded sharp, painful corrections. The current market scenario also seems to be leading in that direction, and this is not just market chatter; it’s a concern shared by experienced economists.

Notably, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned investors to "Buckle up” (as quoted by The Guardian), pointing to signs of strain, such as soaring gold prices and exceptionally high valuations for U.S. stocks, which may soon cause a market pullback. This level of uncertainty, combined with potential political instability, like the U.S. government shutdown, as well as policy impacts such as the economic impact of U.S. tariffs that have unrealized effects on the economy, has set the stage for speculative stocks to tumble spectacularly any time soon. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also echoes these warnings about bubbles.

Other market statistics are also indicating that. The Shiller P/E ratio, which measures valuation by comparing stock prices against decade-long earnings, is currently 46.2% higher than the recent 20-year average of 27.2. This elevated level suggests the market is expensive and future returns thus remain potentially limited.

Why Should You Bet on Defensive Sector ETFs?

For ETF investors who have ridden the AI wave, this speculative environment poses significant risks. The current market concentration in a handful of tech giants means many investors think they're diversified through ETFs and mutual funds but are effectively "holding overlapping exposures," according to Jacob Falkencrone of Saxo Bank (as quoted by the National News). This creates fragility, as even small earnings setbacks could trigger sharp reactions.

Against this backdrop, a strategic shift toward defensive sector ETFs should offer a potential safe harbor from the looming storm.

When we talk about defensive ETFs, in periods of heightened uncertainty and market turbulence, investors have turned to sectors known for stability — consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare. These sectors are considered safe havens because their services and products remain in demand irrespective of economic downturns.

Consumer Staples ETFs to Watch

These ETFs provide exposure to companies providing essential goods—food, beverages, household products—that are less sensitive to economic cycles. Some prominent ETFs from the consumer staples sector include Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLP ), Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC ), and iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF ( KXI ).

XLP is the cheapest option among the above-mentioned funds, charging only 8 basis points (bps) as fees, with asset under management (AUM) of $15.7 million.

Utility ETFs in Focus

Utilities benefit from steady demand and are somewhat shielded from trade and policy turmoil. A few noteworthy Utility ETFs that one can keep on their watchlist include Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU ) and Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU ).

XLU is the cheapest option among the above-mentioned funds that one may consider for long-term investing. The fund charges 8 bps as fees and has AUM worth $21.9 million.

Healthcare ETFs

This sector’s resilience is tied to the persistent need for medical services and innovations. A few renowned ETFs from this sector include iShares Global Healthcare ETF ( IXJ ), Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT ) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLV ).

XLV is the cheapest option among the above-mentioned funds that can be considered to be added in a prudent investor’s portfolio now. The fund charges 8 bps as fees and has AUM worth $36.1 million.

