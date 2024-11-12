IEV Crowded With Sellers

In the case of iShares Europe, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 67.9. A bullish investor could look at IEV's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.73 per share, with $59.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.30. iShares Europe shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day.
