IES Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $101.8 million, or $4.99 per share. This compares with $63.1 million, or $3.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IES Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $76 million or $3.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $897.8 million from $775.8 million last year.

IESE was up by 4.77% at $375 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

