Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which added 40,800,000 units, or a 2.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEMG, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is down about 0.6%, and NU Holdings is lower by about 2.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Leverage Shares 2x Long UNH Daily ETF, which added 3,885,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IEMG, UNHG: Big ETF Inflows

