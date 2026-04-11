IEI Offers Lower Risk While IGIB Delivers a Higher Yield

Key Points

IGIB carries a much lower expense ratio and a higher dividend yield than IEI

IEI has delivered less return and lower volatility, with a milder drawdown over five years

IGIB invests in a much broader set of corporate bonds, while IEI holds a compact portfolio of Treasuries

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF ›

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) stands out for its lower cost and higher yield, while the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) offers lower volatility and a more conservative Treasury-only approach.

Both IGIB and IEI are popular bond ETFs from iShares, but they serve different roles. IGIB focuses on intermediate-term investment-grade corporate bonds, while IEI targets U.S. Treasuries with slightly shorter maturities. This comparison highlights the key differences in cost, risk, and portfolio construction for investors considering these two fixed income funds.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGIB IEI Issuer IShares IShares Expense ratio 0.04% 0.15% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-10) 9.12% 4.41% Dividend yield 4.7% 3.6% AUM $17.7 billion $18.8 billion

The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IEI comes with a notably higher expense ratio, costing nearly four times as much as IGIB. IGIB not only looks more affordable, but it also delivers a higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGIB IEI Max drawdown (5 y) (20.62%) (13.88%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,086 $1,025

What's inside

IEI holds a concentrated portfolio of just eighty-three U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities between three and seven years, making it a pure-play on government debt. The fund has existed for over nineteen years, and its largest positions are Treasury notes maturing in 2029, 2030, and 2031. This simplicity could suit investors who want maximum credit safety and direct interest rate exposure without corporate risk.

IGIB, by contrast, invests in nearly 3,000 investment-grade corporate bonds, offering broad exposure to major U.S. companies and financial institutions. Its largest corporate bond holdings each make up less than a quarter of a percent of the overall fund. IGIB’s corporate tilt brings higher yield and credit risk, but also greater diversification across issuers.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What it means for investors

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF gives investors a lot of diversification among bond issuers. The largest bond issue it holds makes up about 0.25% of the portfolio. Plus, the top issuer, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is responsible for just 2.3% of overall portfolio.

The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF doesn’t offer investors any diversification. It’s entirely invested in U.S. Treasureies that expire between 2029 and 2033.

Investors seeking stability that comes with treasuries backed by the government haven’t given up much when it comes to returns provided by these two ETF. Over the past five years the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF produced a total return of just 8.37%, which isn’t anything to write home about.

In addition to stability that comes with Treasuries, the IEI tends to move independently of the stock market. With exposure to corporate debt, the IGIB is a little more likely to follow the overall stock market.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 11, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.