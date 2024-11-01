IEI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.44, changing hands as low as $116.43 per share. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEI's low point in its 52 week range is $112.72 per share, with $120.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.42.

