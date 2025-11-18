Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, which added 15,000,000 units, or a 0.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IEFA, in morning trading today Spotify Technology is off about 1.4%, and Sea is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of XLVI, in morning trading today SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care is up about 0.2%.

VIDEO: IEFA, XLVI: Big ETF Inflows

